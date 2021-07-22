ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,443 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $64,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after acquiring an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after acquiring an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after acquiring an additional 92,788 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW stock opened at $567.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a PE ratio of 756.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.60 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $513.77.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

