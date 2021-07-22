ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2,269.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,864,000 after acquiring an additional 61,025 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $572.51. 9,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 756.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $513.77. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $414.60 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

