SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.71

Shares of SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €9.71 ($11.42) and last traded at €9.65 ($11.35), with a volume of 388921 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.68 ($11.39).

Several analysts have commented on SGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €7.63 ($8.98) target price on shares of SGL Carbon in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.18, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €7.32.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

