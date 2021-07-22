Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Trading Down 5.1%

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.77. 5,494 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 758% from the average session volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.74.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHALY)

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

