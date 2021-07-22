Shard (SHARD) Price Reaches $0.0841

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 29.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Shard has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $4,461.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shard has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One Shard coin can currently be bought for about $0.0841 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

