ShareRing Hits Market Cap of $47.40 Million (SHR)

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One ShareRing coin can currently be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. ShareRing has a total market cap of $47.40 million and $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ShareRing has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00049439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.70 or 0.00849195 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ShareRing Coin Profile

SHR is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. ShareRing’s official website is sharering.network . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShareRing’s official message board is medium.com/ShareRing

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

