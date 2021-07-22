Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Market Cap Reaches $1.56 Million

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $6.77 or 0.00020817 BTC on popular exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and $549,326.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00040637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00105014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00143139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,612.55 or 1.00231525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

