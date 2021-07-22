SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $99,040.80

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $99,040.80 and $13.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,212.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,005.50 or 0.06225757 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.72 or 0.01355733 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00368618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00134090 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.55 or 0.00600855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.00378924 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.93 or 0.00291578 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.