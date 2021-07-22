SHIELD (XSH) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. SHIELD has a total market cap of $100,211.48 and $11.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,632.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,065.96 or 0.06330990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.80 or 0.01366134 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.76 or 0.00370072 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00142241 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.55 or 0.00611502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.60 or 0.00384896 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.98 or 0.00300264 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

