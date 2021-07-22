ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,716 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of ShockWave Medical worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,306,000 after purchasing an additional 150,031 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after buying an additional 863,176 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 870,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,441,000 after buying an additional 91,833 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,801,000 after acquiring an additional 244,624 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $592,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,063,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $99,778.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,785.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 162,691 shares of company stock worth $27,419,600 over the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $175.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $203.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.10.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

