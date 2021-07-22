Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 116.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,569.36 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,587.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.99, a PEG ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,351.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,468.79.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

