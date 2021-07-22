Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 123.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after acquiring an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 207.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after acquiring an additional 323,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,495.08.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $17.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,586.73. 56,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,901. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $197.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,587.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,351.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

