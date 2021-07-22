Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 2.2% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $13,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Shopify by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,562,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock traded up $15.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,584.87. 38,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,901. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,351.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.05 billion, a PE ratio of 124.21, a P/E/G ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,587.74.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,530.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.50.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.