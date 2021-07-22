Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,750.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target upped by analysts at Roth Capital from $1,530.00 to $1,750.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.50.

NYSE SHOP traded up $17.92 on Thursday, reaching $1,587.28. The company had a trading volume of 23,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,901. The firm has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,587.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,351.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

