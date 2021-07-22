Shopify (TSE:SHOP) PT Raised to C$2,000.00

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SHOP. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Shopify to C$2,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2,078.60.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up C$19.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1,991.79. 125,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,843. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$1,109.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,014.35. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$247.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 123.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,659.87.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total value of C$424,032.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234 shares in the company, valued at C$384,587.17. Also, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total value of C$291,093.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at C$13,610,376.91.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

