ShowHand (HAND) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $38.00

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One ShowHand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ShowHand has a market cap of $63,874.39 and approximately $38.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ShowHand

ShowHand is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

Buying and Selling ShowHand

