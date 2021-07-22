Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Societe Generale

Equities research analysts at Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SMMNY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SMMNY stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 25,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,064. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.84. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.56.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

