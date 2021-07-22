Sierra Metals’ (SMTS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.25 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMTS. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,336. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11. The stock has a market cap of $449.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.27 million. Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 374,900 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.