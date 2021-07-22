Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) Shares Up 4.9%

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGY)’s share price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Sigyn Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGY)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company that treats inflammatory conditions by cytokine storm syndrome. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology designed to mitigate cytokine storm syndrome through the broad-spectrum depletion of inflammatory targets from the bloodstream.

