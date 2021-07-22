Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGY) fell 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

About Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

