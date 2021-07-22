Silicom (SILC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Silicom has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $42.38 on Thursday. Silicom has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.38 million, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SILC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

