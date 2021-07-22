Silk Road Medical (SILK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Silk Road Medical has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect Silk Road Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SILK opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.48. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.
Silk Road Medical Company Profile
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.
