Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Down 24.2% This Week

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $77,348.17 and $11.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,927,214 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

