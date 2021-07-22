Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Brokerages predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will report sales of $1.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year sales of $6.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,365,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,520 shares of company stock worth $7,124,461. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Hein Park Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 502,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 110,752 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 38.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $28.94 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

