Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.49

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and traded as low as $15.99. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 42,925 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.