Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.49

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and traded as low as $15.99. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 42,925 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY)

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life.

