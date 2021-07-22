SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SITE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Shares of SITE traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.45. 144,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,828. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $110.41 and a twelve month high of $206.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55 and a beta of 1.24.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,754. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $2,943,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,916,159.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,434 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,668. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

