SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Sells $393,750.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $256,260.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $352,140.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $1,943,797.75.

Shares of SiTime stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.60. The company had a trading volume of 113,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.20 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.84. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,015,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 197.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the first quarter worth about $1,905,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 14.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in SiTime by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

