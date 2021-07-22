Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60-1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.78.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,069,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $30,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

