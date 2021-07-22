Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.700-$0.750 EPS.

Shares of SKX stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,269. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on SKX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.78.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at $13,739,392.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

