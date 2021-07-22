Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SKX. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.78.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.21. 3,143,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,269. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

