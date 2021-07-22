Skycoin (SKY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $332,425.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $16.85 million and approximately $332,425.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002486 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00040576 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00105215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00141012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,325.83 or 1.00144311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

