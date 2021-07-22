SkyWest (SKYW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect SkyWest to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.00 million. On average, analysts expect SkyWest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $40.75 on Thursday. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

