SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) is ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

ValueAct Holdings L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,294,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,000,000 shares during the quarter. SLM makes up 5.5% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned approximately 8.14% of SLM worth $472,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 59,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,154,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 46,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,373,000.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 110,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.42. SLM Co. has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The business had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.