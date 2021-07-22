SmartCash Price Hits $0.0054 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market cap of $7.67 million and $230,134.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,295.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,018.47 or 0.06250093 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.04 or 0.01365663 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.27 or 0.00372399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00133480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.74 or 0.00612284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.52 or 0.00382475 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.55 or 0.00298973 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

