SmartKey Tops 1-Day Volume of $742,538.00 (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 22nd. In the last seven days, SmartKey has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. SmartKey has a total market capitalization of $22.55 million and approximately $742,538.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00049304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.50 or 0.00846879 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

SmartKey Coin Profile

SmartKey (SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using US dollars.

