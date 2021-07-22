SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Sold by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC decreased its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313,683 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of SmileDirectClub worth $7,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after buying an additional 3,339,680 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 55.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after buying an additional 1,277,801 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after buying an additional 1,841,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after buying an additional 133,164 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 219.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,283 shares during the period. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 66.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.13. 95,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,938,038. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

