Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.47 Million

Analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report $15.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.09 million and the highest is $15.80 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $63.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.63 million to $65.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $83.61 million, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $86.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMSI shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 77.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

