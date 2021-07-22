Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,972 ($51.89). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 3,972 ($51.89), with a volume of 351,848 shares trading hands.

SKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,147 ($54.18) to GBX 4,623 ($60.40) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of £112.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.40.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

