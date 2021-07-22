Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SNA stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,339. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $138.37 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,671 shares of company stock worth $13,911,318. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

