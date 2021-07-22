SnowSwap One Day Trading Volume Tops $109,225.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.32 or 0.00016651 BTC on major exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $109,225.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00039515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00106143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00141299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,866.37 or 0.99801957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,666 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

