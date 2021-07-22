Sociall Price Tops $0.0211 on Top Exchanges (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Sociall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sociall has a total market cap of $352,742.28 and approximately $2.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sociall has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sociall alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00049670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.42 or 0.00863898 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Sociall

Sociall (SCL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Buying and Selling Sociall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.