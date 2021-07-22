Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAP. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $139.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.89. The company has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

