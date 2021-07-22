Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Software Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

