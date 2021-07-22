Software Aktiengesellschaft’s (STWRY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.19. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

