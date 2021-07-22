Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Trading Down 5.7%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.83 and last traded at $21.83. 8,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 715,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

SOHU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a market cap of $858.92 million, a P/E ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sohu.com by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sohu.com by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. 40.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

