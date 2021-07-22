Solrise Finance (SLRS) Reaches One Day Volume of $99,218.00

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $8.08 million and $99,218.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00106527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00140521 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,057.34 or 1.00033381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,582,344 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

