SoMee.Social Price Reaches $0.0388 (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 22nd. SoMee.Social has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $155.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SoMee.Social has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SoMee.Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SoMee.Social Profile

SoMee.Social (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 85,189,161 coins and its circulating supply is 85,173,972 coins. The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

SoMee.Social Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

