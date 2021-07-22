Sonic Automotive (SAH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, analysts expect Sonic Automotive to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $49.32 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

SAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

