SONO (SONO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $14.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, SONO has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One SONO coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. SONO has a total market cap of $11,446.03 and $14.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO (SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The official website for SONO is sonohub.ru . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

