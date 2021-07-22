Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Trading Down 5.5% Following Weak Earnings

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $61.54 and last traded at $62.06. 5,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 383,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.64.
The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.98.
Sonoco Products Company Profile (NYSE:SON)
Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.
