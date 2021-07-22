Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Trading Down 5.5% Following Weak Earnings

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $61.54 and last traded at $62.06. 5,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 383,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.64.

The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 3,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.98.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

